Mufti Aziz case: Forensic report reveals no sexual assault on victim

LAHORE – The forensic report in Mufti Aziz's sexual assault case turned out to be negative as it revealed no sexual abuse on the seminary student, local media reported Sunday.

Reports quoting sources claimed that the medical report shows that no sexual assault was performed on the victim who secretly recorded the incident and shared it on social media after which Lahore police booked Aziz on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

اردو نیوز کو موصول پنجاب فرانزک لیب کی ڈی این اے رپورٹ کے مطابق ’مفتی عبدالعزیز کے نمونے میچ نہیں ہوئے‘۔ https://t.co/tl0L2IBEfy — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) July 3, 2021

Police officials suspect that the report came out negative because of a delay in the medical test of the victim which might have destroyed the facts.

Meanwhile, the sources informed that local law enforcers added Section 295 and Section 298 of PPC against Mufti Aziz. Both of these sections were non-bailable. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal said the police would complete the accused’s challan on the basis of video evidence.

Earlier, Rehman denied sexually assaulting the victim contradicting his earlier confession allegedly made during the police interrogation and told the judge that cops were pressurizing him to admit to the crime.

Video of a cleric sexually abusing students at ... 11:43 PM | 16 Jun, 2021 A video showing a cleric sexually abusing one of his students at a seminary in Lahore has gone viral on social ...

CIA arrested the cleric, accused of molesting his student, and his two sons in separate raids in Mianwali on June 20. The police had later produced him before the local court and sought seven-day physical remand, which was approved by the magistrate.

Previously, IGP Punjab vowed to make the Mufti Aziz ur Rehman case as a test after the cleric was arrested on charges of molesting one of his students. The former JUI-F leader, who has been arrested by Lahore police for sexually abusing his seminary student, will be convicted by the court, Inspector-General (IG) Punjab Police Inam Ghani wrote on his official handle.