NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, traders at Eidul Azha cattle markets
Web Desk
02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, traders at Eidul Azha cattle markets
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body makes Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the country besides conducting rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday issued guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent Covid infections.

An official communique released by the authority stated that all cattle markets will be set up outside the cities with adherence to strict SOPs. 

It further directed the markets' administration to provide hand sanitizers, masks, and the facility of rapid antigen tests at the premises of the markets. Furthermore, the authority also banned the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals within cities. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside the residential areas.

Other guidelines that have been announced include a limited number [1,700] of animals allowed inside one market while timings are limited from 7 am to 7 pm. Buyers and sellers need to wear gloves before touching animals while people showing any kind of symptoms will not be allowed inside the markets.

Similarly, the guidelines urged the faithful to ensure social distancing during Eid congregations. The ministry also urged people to avoid family events, hugging each other on Eid day, because it could spread the disease.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 likely to emerge in ... 04:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has warned that the ...

More From This Category
Mufti Aziz case: Forensic report reveals no ...
02:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Philippine’s C-130 transporting troops crashes ...
01:18 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan until ...
12:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
WATCH – Karachi man throws acid at ...
12:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Tax on National Savings Schemes soared to 15pc ...
11:45 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood advises students to focus on ...
10:50 AM | 4 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr