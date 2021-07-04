NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, traders at Eidul Azha cattle markets
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body makes Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the country besides conducting rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday issued guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent Covid infections.
An official communique released by the authority stated that all cattle markets will be set up outside the cities with adherence to strict SOPs.
It further directed the markets' administration to provide hand sanitizers, masks, and the facility of rapid antigen tests at the premises of the markets. Furthermore, the authority also banned the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals within cities. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside the residential areas.
Other guidelines that have been announced include a limited number [1,700] of animals allowed inside one market while timings are limited from 7 am to 7 pm. Buyers and sellers need to wear gloves before touching animals while people showing any kind of symptoms will not be allowed inside the markets.
Similarly, the guidelines urged the faithful to ensure social distancing during Eid congregations. The ministry also urged people to avoid family events, hugging each other on Eid day, because it could spread the disease.
Fourth wave of Covid-19 likely to emerge in ... 04:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has warned that the ...
- NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, traders at Eidul ...02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Mufti Aziz case: Forensic report reveals no sexual assault on victim02:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking ...01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Philippine’s C-130 transporting troops crashes with 92 on board01:18 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan until July 1512:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her first death anniversary06:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021