NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, traders at Eidul Azha cattle markets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body makes Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the country besides conducting rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday issued guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent Covid infections.

An official communique released by the authority stated that all cattle markets will be set up outside the cities with adherence to strict SOPs.

It further directed the markets' administration to provide hand sanitizers, masks, and the facility of rapid antigen tests at the premises of the markets. Furthermore, the authority also banned the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals within cities. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside the residential areas.

Other guidelines that have been announced include a limited number [1,700] of animals allowed inside one market while timings are limited from 7 am to 7 pm. Buyers and sellers need to wear gloves before touching animals while people showing any kind of symptoms will not be allowed inside the markets.

Similarly, the guidelines urged the faithful to ensure social distancing during Eid congregations. The ministry also urged people to avoid family events, hugging each other on Eid day, because it could spread the disease.