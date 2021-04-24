PM Imran expresses solidarity as India faces the worst of pandemic

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed solidarity with India and extended his wishes praying for the speedy recovery of those suffering from the novel virus as the country battles the deadly wave of the pandemic.

Taking it to his official handle, the premier wrote, I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

He further added that our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.

Earlier today, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the novel virus in neighboring country.

Meanwhile, India’s overnight infection total was higher than ever recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730. Hospitals in New Delhi, Maharastra and other states are running out of oxygen while many patients have been turned away because there was no space for them.

The deaths across India rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to wait. The south asian country of around 1.3 billion has now recorded a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.