Covid-19 infects 1,228, kills 29 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – At least 29 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,228 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,408 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 962,313.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 897 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 907,284. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,621.

At least 339,962 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,728 in Punjab 138,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,916 in Islamabad, 27,387 in Balochistan, 20,505 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,772 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,512 in Sindh, 4,336 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 586 in Azad Kashmir, 312 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,832 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,733,032 since the first case was reported.