Pakistan gets 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to fight Covid JN.1 variant

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan gets another 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as new Covid-19 variants spread in parts of world.
Chief of Centre for Disease Control (CDC) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) told media that while no country currently mandates Covid-19 vaccination for travel, Saudi Arabia might enforce it due to large gatherings during Ramadan and Hajj.
He mentioned that vaccines, provided by USAID at Pakistan's request, are now available following February's planned distribution, emphasising need for vaccine availability in anticipation of potential new variants.
CDC chief said despite no mandatory vaccination for travelers, efforts are made to address the issue. A sub-variant of Omicron, JN.1, emerged in the US in September 2023, later spreading globally, including to Pakistan.
Earlier this year, WHO named JN.1 as a variant of interest due to its rapid spread.
Last month, emergence of new Covid variant, JN1, raised concerns as four cases were confirmed on Sunday in Pakistan. Despite mild symptoms exhibited by the infected individuals, health authorities remain vigilant.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.