Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, historic bilateral relations: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong and deeply rooted historic relations.

The foreign minister was talking to Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki who called on him here at the foreign office, a press release said.

The minister said that for the security of territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with its brotherly country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties, promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors and different issues of mutual interests.

He said that they were looking forward to meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi minister for energy Abdulaziz bin Slaman Al Saud during their expected upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The foreign minister also inquired after the health of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The foreign minister said that sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques had been a part of the belief of every Muslim.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militia's attempts to target civilian population and military installations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.