JIT holds Ameer Musab, Ameer Fateh responsible for Javed Butt killing

LAHORE – In the case of the murder of Khawaja Tarif Gulshan, also known as Taifi Butt’s brother-in-law, Javed Butt, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has declared Ameer Musab and Ameer Fateh as responsible.

According to reports, the JIT investigating Javed Butt’s murder is being led by SP (Investigation) President. The team also includes SP (Investigation) Mian Moazam, DSP (Investigation) Achhra Qamar Abbas, and DSP (Investigation) Raiwind Shahzeeb.

JIT sources said that Ameer Fateh was involved alongside Ameer Musab in planning Javed Butt’s murder. One suspect, Arif Bhatti, is still at large. Ameer Fateh was reportedly present when Ameer Musab assigned tasks to his shooters.

According to JIT sources, Ameer Musab’s bail has been confirmed, while Ameer Fateh is on bail until December 24. The police will request the court to cancel Ameer Fateh’s bail.