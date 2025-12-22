Punjab extends operating hours of driving licensing centers across province

LAHORE – Good news for those applying for driving licenses as the operating hours of driving licensing centers across the province have been extended.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, citizens seeking a driving license must first obtain a learner’s permit. Applicants can apply for a learner’s license through the online portal or by visiting a licensing center.

After completing the mandatory 42-day period, applicants should immediately apply for a regular driving license. Once the driving test is passed, citizens can instantly download their e-driving license.

The traffic police spokesperson stated that an e-driving license holds the same legal value as a physical card license.

He added that, keeping public convenience in mind, licensing center hours have been extended. In smaller cities, centers will now operate from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight.

The spokesperson further said that licensing centers in major cities will operate 24 hours a day, with licensing services available without any holidays.

According to Punjab Traffic Police, citizens should drive only after obtaining a valid driving license, as having a license is essential for safe travel.