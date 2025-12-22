Karachi Industrial Zone on Fire as Clothing Factory dstroyed in massive blaze

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi was rocked on Monday as massive fire reported from a clothing factory located in Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Landhi.

The blaze ignited earlier in the day spread rapidly through the facility, fueled by the highly flammable textile stock inside.

Karachi Export Processing Zone

کراچی۔ لانڈھی ایکسپورٹ پروسیسنگ زون میں واقع استعمال شدہ کپڑوں کے گودام میں آگ لگ گئی اگ زیڈ اے انٹرپرائزز نامی کمپنی کے سیکنڈ فلور پر لگی چھٹی کا وقت ہونے کے باعث تمام ملازمین کمپنی سے نکل گئے تھے جس وقت اگ لگی کوئی ملازم موجود نہیں تھا۔ فائر بریگیڈ کی پانچ 5 گاڑیاں اگ پر… pic.twitter.com/Z2uxg5pwzs — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) December 22, 2025

Emergency teams from Rescue 1122 and the city’s fire brigade rushed to the scene, launching a massive operation to contain the inferno. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky, visible from several kilometers away, sending shockwaves through the surrounding industrial area.

کراچی: لانڈھی، ایکسپورٹ پروسیسنگ زون میں لنڈا (استعمال شدہ کپڑوں) کی فیکٹری میں آگ لگ گئی ریسکیو 1122 کی جانب سے آگ پر قابو پانے کی کوششیں جاری pic.twitter.com/fefD9Tx5Sa — Karachi_Update (@Karach1Update) December 22, 2025

So far, authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries have occurred, but firefighters remain on high alert to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby industrial units. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are underway.

Residents and workers in the vicinity reported seeing the fire from afar, describing the scene as “alarming” and “chaotic.” The incident has raised concerns about fire safety in industrial zones across the city.