ICLS expands Legal Education horizons with New State-of-the-Art Lahore Campus

LAHORE – International College for Legal Studies (ICLS) officially inaugurated its new purpose-built campus on November 18, 2025. The modern facility is located on Main Kamahan Road, opposite DHA Phase V Extension, Lahore, and represents a major step forward in providing world-class legal education in the country.

The expansion of ICLS was driven by the vision and dedication of CEO and Dean Sarah Tarar, alongside her core leadership team, whose tireless efforts have been central to advancing legal education in Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik, who attended as the chief guest. Ms. Patricia McKellar, Dean of Undergraduate Law at the University of London, joined the event as the guest of honour, highlighting the international collaboration that underpins ICLS’s academic programmes. Encouraging messages were also delivered by Mr. Saad Waseem, University of London’s Regional Adviser for South Asia; Mr. Usama Malik, Director of the Directorate of Legal Education, Pakistan Bar Council; and Mr. Ben Lawton from the British Council.

The event began with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening a campus designed to combine academic excellence with practical legal training. The new facility features state-of-the-art lecture halls, dedicated moot courts, and extensive research libraries, reflecting ICLS’s commitment to meeting global standards in legal education.

During his keynote address, Barrister Aqeel Malik praised the college administration for investing in the development of Pakistan’s legal sector. Ms. McKellar emphasized ICLS’s adherence to international academic standards and both she and Barrister Malik presented degrees to the graduating students.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of exceptional students. Those named to the Dean’s Honour List received awards for their academic achievements, while Amina Siddiqui was awarded the prestigious Bridged Cotter Prize, an honour reserved for only four students worldwide who demonstrate extraordinary academic performance.

The ceremony also highlighted the range of academic programmes offered by ICLS. The college is a recognized teaching centre for the University of London’s LLB (Hons) programme, known for its rigorous approach to legal theory and practical application. Students can also enrol in the Certificate of Higher Education in Common Law, providing a structured pathway to the full LLB programme. Additionally, ICLS supports candidates preparing for the Bar Transfer Test, enabling legal professionals to meet international standards and advance their careers.