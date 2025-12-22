Pakistan U-19 team celebrates Asia Cup 2025 win with dance on Dharindhar song

The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team made their celebrations memorable after winning the Asia Cup 2025.

After defeating India by 191 runs in the final in Dubai, the national youth players celebrated by dancing to the popular song “FA9LA” from the film Dharindhar.

The video of the Pakistani players dancing was shared by the Asian Cricket Council on social media and quickly went viral.

In the viral clip, the jubilant players can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the rhythm of FA9LA.

In the caption accompanying the video, the Asian Cricket Council wrote: “You can try, but tonight these boys are not going to stop.”

It is worth noting that the song from the recently released Indian film Dharindhar has been trending worldwide due to its popularity, with many young people creating reels on it.