Doctor assaults patient at hospital, video sparks public outrage

A disturbing video showing a doctor assaulting a patient at a government hospital in India has gone viral on social media, triggering strong public outrage.

According to Indian media, a shocking video has surfaced from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, allegedly showing a doctor physically assaulting a patient.

In the video, the doctor can be seen slapping and punching a patient lying on a hospital bed, while the patient is also seen attempting to resist.

A hospital in India – What has happened to the country! A doctor mercilessly beating up a seriously ill patient. pic.twitter.com/kEyCX0dGBv — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 22, 2025

Indian media reported that the patient has been identified as Arjun Pawar, who had reportedly come to the hospital for an endoscopy.

After the procedure, the patient reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and went to another ward, where he lay down on a bed to recover his breath. During this time, an argument allegedly broke out between him and the doctor on duty.

The patient’s family claimed that the doctor initially behaved rudely toward Arjun and later subjected him to physical violence following a heated exchange.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people gathered at the hospital. The patient’s family members and members of the public demanded immediate action against the accused doctor.

Protesters also called for the doctor’s suspension and urged authorities to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to Indian media, the patient’s family has formally lodged a complaint with the police and requested legal action.

In response to public backlash, the IGMC administration has formed an internal committee to investigate the incident.