Muslim Council of Elders hosts AI ethics symposium at Karachi World Book Fair

KARACHI – The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the Karachi World Book Fair for the first time, held from December 18 to 22, where it organised a symposium on the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence.

Titled “Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the Responsibility of Religious and Educational Institutions,” the seminar focused on the growing influence of AI on society. It underscored the role of religious and academic institutions in shaping ethical frameworks for the responsible use.

Speakers highlighted the need for artificial intelligence to serve human values, safeguard dignity and promote social responsibility. They stressed that without clear ethical guidelines, emerging technologies risk misuse, rights violations and the spread of misinformation.

Participants appreciated the Council’s efforts to advance ethical standards for AI in collaboration with relevant partners. The discussion included interactive exchanges on ethical challenges linked to AI applications and emphasised closer cooperation between technology developers and religious and educational institutions.

Students and researchers from various Pakistani institutions attended the session. They welcomed the initiative, noting its importance in encouraging dialogue on contemporary issues and aligning technological progress with shared human values.

The Council’s pavilion was also visited by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Education and Literacy. Both officials praised the Council’s participation and activities at the fair.

In recognition of its contribution, Syed Sardar Ali Shah presented the Muslim Council of Elders with a trophy, naming it the best international participant at the Karachi World Book Fair 2025.