Gold smashes all records to hit Rs462,362 Per Tola in Pakistan; full rate here

KARACHI – Pakistan’s bullion market witnessed another hike on first working day of the week as gold prices skyrocketed to new all-time high, with silver closely behind in a dramatic rally.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola leapt by a massive Rs6,200 in a single day, hitting a staggering Rs462,362.

Gold Rates Today

Category Rate Gold (per tola) Rs462,362 Gold (10 grams) Rs396,400 International gold price $4,400 per ounce

Price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs5,315 to settle at Rs396,400, according to data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rally builds on the momentum seen over the weekend. On Saturday, gold had already posted gains, rising by Rs1,300 per tola to close at Rs456,162, signaling strong upward pressure in the market.

International factors also fueled the price explosion. Global gold rates jumped by $62 to reach $4,400 per ounce, including a $20 premium, intensifying the impact on domestic prices.

Silver was not left behind in the metals frenzy. Its price surged by Rs218 to reach an unprecedented Rs7,205 per tola, marking a new all-time high and underscoring the scale of the precious metals boom.