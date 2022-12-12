PM Shehbaz to take nation into confidence today amid economic crisis, default fear
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the nation into confidence as Pakistan’s financial condition turned precarious in recent times.
Reports in local media quoting sources said the premier will address the current economic, security, and political situation in the country.
He will also shed light on the apology tendered by Daily Mail. Sharif received a much-awaited apology and withdrawal of allegations of corruption from a leading publication over an article that had accused him and his family members of stealing taxpayers’ money.
Lately, the Shehbaz slammed former ruling PTI Chairman Imran Khan for running a smear campaign against him for years.
Amid the reports, there is no official word from Prime Minister House or Pakistan Muslim League (N)'s official accounts on today's presser.
More to follow...
-
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to take nation into confidence today amid economic crisis, ...10:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England take early lead on day 4 after Faheem Ashraf’s ...10:21 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Indian national carrier set to buy 500 jets from Boeing, Airbus: ...09:43 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan condemns cross-border firing in Chaman, demands Kabul to ...09:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:42 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Promo of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's TV show is out now!10:36 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video08:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding ...07:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022