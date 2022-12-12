Hanish Qureshi slays sizzling look while enjoying soul fest with besties

KARACHI – Hanish Qureshi, the daughter of Pakistani star Faysal Qureshi, was recently spotted spending quality time with friends at a food and music festival.

The Instagram influencer, who amassed a massive fan following, shared a glimpse of her night out with besties.

Donning a glittery top with black leather pants, the fashionista sizzled in the latest pictures and reels from the event that occurred in the port city of Karachi.

Hanish’s clicks soon grab the attention of social media users who showered praise in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

Hanish is also known for her fitness goals and intense workout routine as she went through an incredible weight transformation and has been winning hearts ever since.

The influencer earlier invited severe public criticism as she posed in western attire.