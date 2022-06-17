Social media abuzz with reports about Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri's 'breakup'
09:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Source: File photo
Social media is abuzz with reports about the 'breakup' between Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri.

Aima and Shahbaz got engaged on July 24, 2021 and Shahbaz confirmed their engagement on Instagram. They dated each other for a long time before getting engaged.

In the latest turn of events, Aima and Shahbaz have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Aima has deleted all her pictures with Shahbaz.

However, there are some reports suggesting that Aima and Shahbaz have deleted their pictures form social media on purpose and that they are planning to give their fans a surprise.

Before getting involved with Aima, Shahbaz was married to a beautiful Pakistani model, Ayesha Linea.

They got married in 2014 and dated each other for almost five years before getting married.

