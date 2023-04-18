‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

LAHORE – The legal team and manager of Pakistani actor Saeeda Imtiaz has debunked the rumours of her death under mysterious circumstances.

It all started when a post was shared from former Tamasha contestant’s Facebook page, announcing her death. The news spread like a wildfire as her name became a trend on Twitter where people shared condolences.

In latest development, her legal advisor Mian Shehbaz Ahmed told media that her media accounts were hacked. He vowed to take legal action against those involved in the immoral activity.

He said Saeeda Imtiaz was alive and currently she is at her home in Lahore, adding that the model will also share a video message for her fans.