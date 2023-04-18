‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

LAHORE – The legal team and manager of Pakistani actor Saeeda Imtiaz has debunked the rumours of her death under mysterious circumstances.
It all started when a post was shared from former Tamasha contestant’s Facebook page, announcing her death. The news spread like a wildfire as her name became a trend on Twitter where people shared condolences.
In latest development, her legal advisor Mian Shehbaz Ahmed told media that her media accounts were hacked. He vowed to take legal action against those involved in the immoral activity.
He said Saeeda Imtiaz was alive and currently she is at her home in Lahore, adding that the model will also share a video message for her fans.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
