Hareem Farooq channels retro vibes with new look in colourful saree
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq has left her fans swooning as she dropped one of her adorable looks on her social media account.
The Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka star channeled retro vibes with a pink rose in her hair as she wore a dreamy orange-pink saree.
Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Hareem captioned it, “Gulon makn rang bharayyy, A huge shoutout to the @thesaarigirl for such a lovely vibrant saaree! Wishing you loads of success! The color simply lit my whole day haayee”.
The Tere Baghair actress was praised by her fans and celebrities for her stunning looks.
