Sana Khan reveals the shocking reason for quitting showbiz (VIDEO)

Former Indian television actress, model, and Bigg Boss famed Sana Khan shocked everyone when she quit showbiz in 2020.

The actress, through an Instagram post, had shared that she was choosing to 'serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator'.

Now, in a video interview, the former actress has revealed the truth behind her decision. During the interview, Sana broke down in tears many times.

Khan said, "In my past life, of course, I had a name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything I wanted but there was something missing and that was peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were bouts of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through His signs."

She further spoke that "In 2019, during Ramadan, I still remember I used to see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in it. I just saw the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is going to be. That got me a little anxious."

Khan further spoke about how she would listen to motivational speeches to calm her mind, "I would listen to all the motivational speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful."

On wearing hijab, Sana said, “The message said that you don’t want your last day to be your first day of wearing hijab. That is something that touched me deeply. The next morning I remember I woke up and that was my birthday. I had bought a lot of scarves before. I put the cap inside, wore the scarf and I told myself I will never remove this ever again.”

Khan shared an Instagram post and informed her fans that she landed in Makkah with her husband Anas Saiyad and left for Mina, the city of tents, to begin the first rituals of Hajj 2022.

Sana and her husband recently performed Hajj – the holiest Islamic pilgrimage – together.