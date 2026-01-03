Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, wife Anmol welcome baby girl

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team’s star batter Imam-ul-Haq has become a proud father as the news was shared by Imam himself on social media, where he offered fans a first glimpse of his newborn daughter and revealed her name: Inara Haq.

In his post, Imam expressed his joy, saying, “I am very happy to share that Allah has blessed us with a daughter, whom we have named Inara Haq.

The meaning of Inara’s name is ‘ray of light,’ and she truly is the light of our lives.” He also requested fans to keep his daughter and family in their prayers, making the announcement even more personal and touching.

The little princess arrives shortly after Imam tied the knot with his close friend Anmol Mehmood on November 25, 2023. Their wedding festivities had already begun with a grand Mehndi ceremony in Norway on November 21, 2023, making this a truly joyful season for the couple.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded social media, celebrating the new addition to Imam-ul-Haq’s family and showering blessings on the baby and her parents.