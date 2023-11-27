Search

LifestyleSports

Inside star-studded walima reception of Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Web Desk
11:22 AM | 27 Nov, 2023
Inside star-studded walima reception of Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Pakistan's key batter Imamul Haq tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood and the star-studded Walima reception of the cricketer took the internet by storm.

The wedding season in Pakistan continues, with the latest couple to commence their radiant nuptial celebrations being Pakistani opener Imamul Haq and Norway-based doctor Anmol Mehmood.

Celebrations are in full swing for duo who tied the knot over the weekend and now glimpse of their Walima reception left fans awestruck.

Anmol opted a mint-green Lehnga Choli designed by Lajwanti, and adorned an extravagant choker around her neck, adding to the already classy glam for her Walima reception while Imam looked dappet in deep blue suit.

Many of his cricket colleagues, including former skippern Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi were in attendance at the joyous occasion. 

As the videos and photos circulated widely online, social media users extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a blissful journey ahead.

Imam-ul-Haq, and Anmol Mehmood's wedding pictures, videos go viral

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:03 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahveer Jafry's birthday bash

09:55 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam announce marriage date, venue

06:04 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq, and Anmol Mehmood's wedding pictures, videos go viral

05:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Malala demands Israeli forces to spare “schools and children” ...

09:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

08:12 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Congratulations in order for newly-wed Imamul Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Advertisement

Latest

12:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Karachi Weather Update: First winter rain brings temperature down in port city

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, Euro, Riyal; check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: