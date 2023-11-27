Inside star-studded walima reception of Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Pakistan's key batter Imamul Haq tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood and the star-studded Walima reception of the cricketer took the internet by storm.
The wedding season in Pakistan continues, with the latest couple to commence their radiant nuptial celebrations being Pakistani opener Imamul Haq and Norway-based doctor Anmol Mehmood.
Celebrations are in full swing for duo who tied the knot over the weekend and now glimpse of their Walima reception left fans awestruck.
Anmol opted a mint-green Lehnga Choli designed by Lajwanti, and adorned an extravagant choker around her neck, adding to the already classy glam for her Walima reception while Imam looked dappet in deep blue suit.
Many of his cricket colleagues, including former skippern Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi were in attendance at the joyous occasion.
The most valuable gift ALLAH has given me is you 👑❤️— Anmol Mehmood (@IAnmolMehmood) November 26, 2023
Thank you for showing your love, not just by saying it but by making me feel loved.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/huePMxg4QX
I had so much fun. Thank You So Much for Inviting me @ImamUlHaq12. May Allah Bless You ♥️🙌.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/LRi7ggGb0u— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 26, 2023
Live from Imam-ul-Haq Walima.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/LCHosDk9dE— Waqas Jarh (@WaqasJrh) November 26, 2023
As the videos and photos circulated widely online, social media users extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a blissful journey ahead.
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.