Inside star-studded walima reception of Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Pakistan's key batter Imamul Haq tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood and the star-studded Walima reception of the cricketer took the internet by storm.

The wedding season in Pakistan continues, with the latest couple to commence their radiant nuptial celebrations being Pakistani opener Imamul Haq and Norway-based doctor Anmol Mehmood.

Celebrations are in full swing for duo who tied the knot over the weekend and now glimpse of their Walima reception left fans awestruck.

Anmol opted a mint-green Lehnga Choli designed by Lajwanti, and adorned an extravagant choker around her neck, adding to the already classy glam for her Walima reception while Imam looked dappet in deep blue suit.

Many of his cricket colleagues, including former skippern Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi were in attendance at the joyous occasion.

The most valuable gift ALLAH has given me is you 👑❤️

Thank you for showing your love, not just by saying it but by making me feel loved.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/huePMxg4QX — Anmol Mehmood (@IAnmolMehmood) November 26, 2023

I had so much fun. Thank You So Much for Inviting me @ImamUlHaq12. May Allah Bless You ♥️🙌.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/LRi7ggGb0u — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 26, 2023

As the videos and photos circulated widely online, social media users extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a blissful journey ahead.