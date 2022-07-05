Bollywood's famous dancer crowned Miss India 2022

Bollywood's famous dancer Sini Shetty, who hails from Karnataka, has bagged Femina Miss India, 2022 Award.

Sini Shetty was honoured with the highest achievement, Miss India Award, and wore the crown to seal the deal at the event in Mumbai.

The 21 year old diva also holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance that shows she is actually beauty with brains. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer as well.

Rubal Shekhawat and Shinata Chauhan, the runner-ups for the beauty pageant, hail from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in first and second positions respectively.

Several Bollywood stars were in attendance at the show and stunned the audience with their performances. The event was held in the Jio world convention centre.

Aspirants from all over the country went through rigorous processes and grooming sessions, mentored by the former winners, to compete for the coveted pageant. The selections were done virtually and on grounds as well.