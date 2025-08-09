PML-N MPA’s Dera raided by CCD in hunt for man accused of kidnapping, filming lewd videos

LAHORE – Crime Control Department (CCD) carried out raid at the residence of ruling PML-N MPA Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz in connection with search for wanted suspects accused of kidnapping and filming obscene videos.

CCD spokesperson said the operation targeted individuals linked to criminal activities, with details of the suspects reportedly close to Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz. The spokesperson further revealed that the in-charge of Naeem Ijaz’s dera is currently named in a terrorism case, and the authorities are conducting raids for him.

ن لیگی ایم پی اے چوھدری نعیم اعجاز کے فارم ہاؤس پنڈ ملہو پر سی سی ڈی راولپنڈی کے بڑے ریڈ کی سی سی ٹی وی منظر عام پر آگئی # pic.twitter.com/ot1e5Rm9yB — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) August 8, 2025

Responding to raid, a spokesperson for Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz condemned action, claiming that CCD conducted search without proper investigation or justification. The spokesperson termed it illegal to barge into private homes as an act of hooliganism and accused officials of looting cash under pretense of searching security guards, labeling the incident as robbery.

The incident sparked controversy, with calls for transparency and accountability from both sides as the investigation continues.