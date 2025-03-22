Lahore: Police crack down on former MPA after assault on driver

A shocking incident of violence has emerged in Lahore, where a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) allegedly assaulted his driver.

Police acted swiftly, arresting the MPA’s gunman, Rab Nawaz, while multiple raids are being conducted to apprehend the former lawmaker.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, a case has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway. He stated that the former MPA attacked his driver, Farooq, over a minor dispute.

“As soon as the video of the incident reached the police, immediate action was taken,” Kamran confirmed, emphasizing that no one, regardless of power or influence, is above the law.