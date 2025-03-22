Islamabad, Rawalpindi impose temporary ban on heavy vehicles

The administration has temporarily banned the entry of heavy vehicles into Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 22 and 23 to ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the Pakistan Day Parade scheduled for Sunday at the President’s House.

According to the official traffic plan, the restriction will remain in effect from 12 PM on March 22 until 3 PM on March 23. Heavy vehicles will be stopped at designated checkpoints to facilitate the uninterrupted execution of the parade.

Designated Stoppage Points for Heavy Vehicles:

Motorway traffic from Peshawar will be stopped at Burhan Interchange.

Vehicles coming via GT Road from Peshawar will be halted at Margalla and Taxila.

Motorway traffic from Lahore will be stopped at Chakri Interchange.

GT Road traffic from Lahore will be halted at Mundra Toll Plaza.

Heavy vehicles from Kashmir and Murree will be stopped 20 km before the 17-Mile Toll Plaza.

Authorities urge motorists to plan travel accordingly and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a smooth and secure event.