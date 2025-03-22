Israel resumes strikes on Lebanon after intensifying attacks in Gaza

Israel has resumed airstrikes on Lebanon alongside its ongoing military operations in Gaza, intensifying tensions in the region.

According to Arab media reports, the Israeli military launched approximately 15 airstrikes on various locations in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to at least eight others. The Israeli military has stated that its operations against Lebanon are not yet over and that additional strikes are expected in the coming hours.

Israeli media reported that three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel early this morning. The Israeli military claims to have intercepted and neutralized the attack.

In response, Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the rocket fire from Lebanon, asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement. The group accused Israel of using the alleged attack as a pretext to escalate hostilities and impose war on Lebanon once again.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, relentless Israeli bombardment has claimed the lives of at least 130 Palestinians in the past 48 hours, bringing the total death toll over the past five days to more than 630. More than 120,000 Palestinians have been displaced once again due to the ongoing assault.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging an immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the besieged region.