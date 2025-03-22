Pakistan observes Earth Hour, lights turned off at key govt buildings

Pakistan joined the global observance of Earth Hour on Saturday, symbolizing its commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability.

As part of the initiative, lights were switched off at key government buildings, including the Parliament House and the Presidential Palace, for one hour starting at 8:30 PM. Non-essential lighting across major official establishments was also turned off to mark the occasion.

Earth Hour, first introduced in 2007, is observed annually on the last Saturday of March. The initiative aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and climate change by encouraging individuals, businesses, and governments to reduce energy consumption.

Pakistan’s participation underscores its dedication to global efforts in combating climate change and environmental degradation.