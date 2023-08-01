Amjad Zubair Tiwana replaces Asim Ahmed as FBR Chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), replacing Asim Ahmed.

The outgoing government gave nod to Tiwana’s appointment for the coveted role in the country’s apex tax collection authority.

Earlier, several other names including Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, and Faiz Chadhar were considered for the role but officials picked Tiwana for the role.

Former chairman, Asim Ahmad, was also appointed by the coalition government last year in April and he is now stepping down from the role following his retirement.

Tiwana is likely to have a rough patch as the government projected a revenue collection target of over Rs9 trillion for the current FY. The increase in the target will bring more pressure on the new Chairman.

The government however expressed satisfaction as the new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue has an extensive background in revenue operations, as he worked as a staff officer to former finance minister.