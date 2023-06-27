Search

Pakistan

In a first, FBR revenue collection jumps to Rs7 trillion

01:18 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
In a first, FBR revenue collection jumps to Rs7 trillion
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a record as it collected revenue of Rs7,000 billion by 26th June for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the development on Twitter, saying the revenue collection will further increase till June 30, the last day of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Earlier this week, the finance minister gave his windup budget speech in the National Assembly, announcing that the government had agreed to impose additional Rs215 billion taxes in line with the IMF’s demands. He clarified that the new taxes will not burden the poor people. Similarly, he said: “We have agreed to reduce current expenditures by Rs85 billion”. 

He made it clear that this reduction will not affect the annual development plan as well as salaries and pensions of government employees. He said the IMF has agreed to the Pakistan’s stand.

He said once the agreement is reached with the IMF, it will also be uploaded on the website of the finance ministry.

Ishaq Dar said as a result of the understanding reached with the IMF, the annual FBR tax collection target has been enhanced from Rs9,200 billion to Rs9,415 billion.

The total outlay of the budget will now be Rs14480 billion. He was confident that these measures will also help reduce the fiscal deficit.

FBR hints at re-imposing regulatory duty on imported cars, mobile phones

Pakistan

In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

02:49 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Owner of Pakistan’s first air taxi goes missing at Karachi airport

01:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

In a first, a caretaker government unveils budget in Pakistan's Punjab province

05:53 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

09:22 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Justice Musarrat Hilali becomes first woman judge of SC from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

05:40 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

‘Aise hi hota hai’: Pakistan’s first film on animal abuse set for release this week

07:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In a first, FBR revenue collection jumps to Rs7 trillion

01:18 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: