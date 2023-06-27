Pakistan to outsource Islamabad airport in first phase

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to strengthen the country’s aviation and in this regard, three major airports were planned to be outsourced - a practice followed by many nations worldwide.

The outsourcing buzz surfaced last year but the whole matter remains in the air for months amid uncertainty.

In recent development, the government has decided to make changes in outsourcing of airports, and now only Islamabad International Airport will be handed over to a foreign firm.

A road map was clearly missing which baffled all members including steering committee members while the transaction adviser was also unclear if the outsourcing was planned for all major airports.

Financial matters related to advisory services remained under wraps and bring more trouble.

Amid the haphazard planning, the government decided to outsource Islamabad airport operations to a foreign entity, while the rest of the airports will be decided at a later time.

A public statement issued in this regard said IFC gave a presentation to the committee which took decisions as to the future roadmap for moving forward for outsourcing of the first airport in order to improve service delivery and match best international practices.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, and IFC inked a service agreement earlier this year, and the firm was given payment plans.