Over 100 including women arrested from massage centres in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested 119 individuals, including 60 women, in a crackdown on massage centers in the capital city of Punjab.

Reports said the massage centres established in different areas of Lahore were being used for illicit activities such as prostitution and the sale of illegal drugs.

The raids were conducted at 23 massage centres and guest houses in limits of the Cantonment, Civil Lines, Saddar, and Model Town police stations.

The police have registered cases against the owners of the centres while the arrested individuals will be produced before a court for further legal action.

An officer of the police said stern action will be taken against those who are involved in misleading the youth, adding that raids will continue against such centres.