Pakistan Navy, US Navy Conduct Joint Exercise in North Arabian Sea: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship Shamsheer participated in bilateral naval exercise with US Navy Ship Fitzgerald in North Arabian Sea, ISPR said Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said joint drill aimed to strengthen mutual cooperation and enhance operational coordination between the two maritime forces.

A series of professional engagements and tactical maneuvers were carried out to bolster interoperability. This collaborative effort highlights the shared resolve of both navies to uphold maritime security and promote stability across the region.