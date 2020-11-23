Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday summoned the senior Indian diplomat to protest against the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the details, The Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian armed forces.

India has committed more than 2820 ceasefire violations in this year, FO spokesperson added.

On Sunday, 11 civilians including six women and four children were injured when the Indian Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Khuiratta sector along LoC.

The ISPR further added that the troops attacked the wedding ceremony with rockets and heavy mortars injuring 11 people which includes 6 women and 4 children.

Deliberately targeting the civil population particularly women and children reflects a lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by the Indian army as well as the violation of the ceasefire understanding of 2003, ISPR added more.