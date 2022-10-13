Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar heckled at US airport (VIDEO)

The PML-N leader is in Washington to attending IMF, World Bank meetings

09:32 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar heckled at US airport (VIDEO)
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – A man hurled abuses at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently in the US on an official visit, at the Washington Airport.

Videos shared on social media shows a man chanting “chor, chor” (thief) as he was received at the airport.

However, a person accompanying Dar gave a shut up call to the man after which he seemed to have stopped hurling abuses.

Although the political inclination of the man is not clear yet, PTI supporters have been spotted in various incidents of heckling PML-N leaders in London.

The finance minister went to the US earlier this week to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The annual meeting of the IMF/World Bank will take place from October 10 to 16 in Washington DC.

PTI supporters harass Pakistan’s info minister ... 09:05 AM | 26 Sep, 2022

LONDON – Pakistan Information Minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled at London café by a ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan faces contempt plea in Supreme Court ...
05:53 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Punjab announces new school timings for winter
02:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Islamabad court grants permanent bail to Imran ...
01:48 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif again offers olive ...
01:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
At least 18 flood victims charred to death in ...
12:29 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Malala visits Sindh flood-hit areas to drum up ...
11:44 AM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!
08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr