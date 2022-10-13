Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar heckled at US airport (VIDEO)
The PML-N leader is in Washington to attending IMF, World Bank meetings
ISLAMABAD – A man hurled abuses at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently in the US on an official visit, at the Washington Airport.
Videos shared on social media shows a man chanting “chor, chor” (thief) as he was received at the airport.
However, a person accompanying Dar gave a shut up call to the man after which he seemed to have stopped hurling abuses.
What is the way to welcome it?— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 13, 2022
Finance Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar has reached the United States (US) on a four-day visit. As per the official sources, he will attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, pic.twitter.com/C2naptToXY
Although the political inclination of the man is not clear yet, PTI supporters have been spotted in various incidents of heckling PML-N leaders in London.
The finance minister went to the US earlier this week to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The annual meeting of the IMF/World Bank will take place from October 10 to 16 in Washington DC.
