Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a synonym for talent, beauty, and humility. The talented diva has cemented herself as one of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry with a decades-long career. The Khalida Ki Walida star has remained humble and down-to-earth despite the grandeur she possesses with her back-to-back hits and internationally acclaimed projects.
Qamar, who is known for her effervescent personality, is a fun person to be around even on the set while she is working. The Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye recently made a lip-syncing video with two of her on-set colleagues which went viral for all the good reasons.
Qamar and her colleagues lip-synced to the popular dialogue from the 1967 movie Anita, starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna, "How Much Pagal."
On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.
