Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral

Noor Fatima
10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral
Source: Saba Qamar Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a synonym for talent, beauty, and humility. The talented diva has cemented herself as one of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry with a decades-long career. The Khalida Ki Walida star has remained humble and down-to-earth despite the grandeur she possesses with her back-to-back hits and internationally acclaimed projects. 

Qamar, who is known for her effervescent personality, is a fun person to be around even on the set while she is working. The Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye recently made a lip-syncing video with two of her on-set colleagues which went viral for all the good reasons.

Qamar and her colleagues lip-synced to the popular dialogue from the 1967 movie Anita, starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna, "How Much Pagal."

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.

Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on ... 05:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...

More From This Category
LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of ...
08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Meera rocks the internet in western attire
10:46 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan responds to Hrithik Roshan's comment
09:09 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets ...
07:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire
06:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Romaisa Khan's new TikTok video goes viral
04:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral
10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr