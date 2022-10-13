Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a synonym for talent, beauty, and humility. The talented diva has cemented herself as one of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry with a decades-long career. The Khalida Ki Walida star has remained humble and down-to-earth despite the grandeur she possesses with her back-to-back hits and internationally acclaimed projects.

Qamar, who is known for her effervescent personality, is a fun person to be around even on the set while she is working. The Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye recently made a lip-syncing video with two of her on-set colleagues which went viral for all the good reasons.

Qamar and her colleagues lip-synced to the popular dialogue from the 1967 movie Anita, starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna, "How Much Pagal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.