Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on Instagram
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.
An actor par excellence, the Baaghi star's craft has won appreciation beyond borders. The 37-year-old superstar has fans hooked with her plethora of upcoming projects. But her massive fan following is equally curious about her marriage plans.
Taking to Instagram, the Cheekh actress dropped hints about her love life as she posted a video of stunning flower bouquets that indicated '365' days aka completion of a year. Even though, the netizens are confused at what Saba is hinting toward but are convinced its related to her romantic endeavours.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
