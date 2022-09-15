Watch – Zara Noor Abbas is a huge Saba Qamar fan
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.
The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries. It seems her motivation and idol is superstar Saba Qamar.
In her recent interview, the Ehd e Wafa star confessed that she had a fight with her husband because he was working with Saba Qamar, "I wanted to work with Saba and for her, I can also play the role of a man”.
View this post on Instagram
Reciprocating the love, the Baaghi actress also commented for Zara Noor Abbas. It seems that Saba enjoys a massive fan following among fans and fellow celebrities alike.
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.
