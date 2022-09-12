Zara Noor Abbas opens up about her miscarriage
05:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas opens up about her miscarriage
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has opened up about her traumatic experience with her firstborn Aurangzeb, discussing all the flaws in the healthcare system and the trauma of birthing a stillborn baby.

With a massive amount of courage, the Ehd e Wafa actor shared a piece of valuable advice for expecting mothers so they are better prepared.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor shared a clip from a podcast with Frieha Altaf and penned a heartfelt note.

"It’s always a task to talk about what you have lost forever. But after so much discussion and a few months later, I could finally talk my heart out with my beautiful and compassionate friend, @friehaaltaf and share my experience of the healthcare system, the negligence, the aftermath of trauma and how women clap so little for themselves and don’t know how brave and strong they are when it comes to resilience. I hope I can gain some hope from women who have been through the same or maybe worse and together we can create awareness and have support groups for everyone to share their story.

Watch the full podcast (link in bio)", the 30-year-old captioned.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

