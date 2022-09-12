Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan's video wins hearts

Ahsan Khan's British-Asian actor meme and jokes don't seem to stop anytime soon as the hilarious phrase has once rekindled humour that possesses to induce laughter.

After the internet went wild, fellow actor Mikaal Zulfiqar couldn't help himself to have some fun with Ahsan and here is how the duo left the internet utterly amused.

For the context, the Udaari actor earlier became the focus of the meme brigade when an old video began circulating where he states that he’s a British Asian actor, who lives “here and there as well.” “I am a British Asian actor working mostly for Pakistan,” he stated.

"Since @khanahsanofficial is here and there again. I caught him for a quick question somewhere. How's the accent? ????", captioned the Shehr e Zaat star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar)

On the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Fraud co-starring Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan in lead roles.