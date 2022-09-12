Kim Kardashian spotted at Beyonce's 41st birthday bash
Kim Kardashian looked sensational as she was spotted alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian at Beyonce's glamorous 41st birthday party.
The 41-year-old was present at Beyonce's birthday which appears to have been one of the most star-studded events of the year.
Countless A-listers have been photographed in attendance. From Lilly Rose Depp to Adele, stars were photographed attending the event in Bel Air in Los Angeles.
Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian were also in attendance, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Offset and Vanessa Bryant.
While many stars were snapped arriving and leaving the party, Beyonce kept a low profile and stayed away from the cameras. The party kicked off just one week after Beyoncé looked as flawless as ever while appearing in Tiffany & Co’s new campaign.
Moreover, the entertainer has been making headlines as her former husband Ray J threatened to sue Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner for lying and not 'orchestrating' the leak of the couple's scandalous tape.
