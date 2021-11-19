Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women footballers fly out of Pakistan for Britain
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women footballers fly out of Pakistan for Britain
American media personality Kim Kardashian West has helped Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team as they flew from Pakistan to Britain.

The Afghanistan’s soccer team who has arrived in Britain early Thursday had been flown from Pakistan amid rising concerns.

Alongside the help of a UK soccer club, Kim Kardashian chartered a plane that carried more than 30 teenage players and their families.

The total number of people who landed at Stansted Airport near London was about 130.

Moreover, the Afghans will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain.

Women playing sports was seen as a political act of defiance against the Taliban, and hundreds of female athletes have left Afghanistan since the group returned to power.

