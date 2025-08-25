Islamabad SSP Traffic bears brunt as President Zardari’s convoy misses VVIP Route

ISLAMABAD – A security breach reported in capital as President Asif Ali Zardari’s convoy unexpectedly strayed from its designated VVIP route, prompting authorities to remove senior traffic police officer from his post.

SSP Traffic Retired Captain Syed Zeeshan Haider, who was also responsible for the President’s security, was relieved of duties amid allegations of negligence and poor coordination during the high-stakes movement.

The incident unfolded on Thursday evening when the President, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials, was traveling to a private engagement in Bahria Town. Despite pre-planned secure route, the convoy missed turn at Koral Chowk and proceeded along the Expressway, moving beyond the established security perimeter.

Police sources warned that security lapse posed a serious risk to the President’s safety and exposed gaps in VVIP security and traffic management protocols.

Authorities launched comprehensive internal review, and further administrative actions are expected based on the inquiry’s findings.

The incident raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of security arrangements for high-profile leaders in Pakistan.