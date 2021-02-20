Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Web Desk
03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Kimye fans were left utterly heartbroken as the news of  Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West spread like wildfire on the Internet.

Despite being together for about a decade, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now ready to end her six-year-long marriage.

Representatives for Los Angeles Superior Court and for Kardashian said she had filed the divorce papers.

Celebrity website TMZ cited unidentified sources as saying the split was amicable and that Kardashian had asked for joint custody of the couple’s four children.

“He knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” the source was quoted as telling People. “This is a somber day for him.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May 2014 and share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

Their whirlwind romance started with a dreamy proposal followed by a lavish wedding that eventually collapsed after West's Twitter meltdown in 2020.

Both Kardashian and West are reported to be billionaires. West made his money through music, as well as Yeezy fashion and sneaker line.

The 40-year-old star made money through her TV series, as a social media influencer, and by developing a lucrative line of cosmetics and foundation garments.

The wedding was the first for West and third for Kardashian, after she had short marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

Official announcements are yet to be made by the couple.

