‘Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya’ – Sania Mirza leaves fans awestruck during Lahore trip
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are a force to reckon with and currently, the sports power couple is in Karachi.
Mirza, who rules the tennis court with her talent, is also a queen of hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.
This time around, the celebrity couple was spotted in a viral video as they attended several events to launch their perfume. While on their trip to Lahore, Sania and Shoaib left the fans ecstatic when the tennis star chanted the famous slogan: "Jinne Lahore Nahi Wekhiya".
Reciprocating the enthusiasm, the crowd went into a complete frenzy and completed the slogan saying: "Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived)."
Earlier, Malik and Mirza stunned Karachi fans with their styles as they attended an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.
Back in 2010, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and ever since their marriage, the sports power couple enjoys limelight in both Pakistan and India.
