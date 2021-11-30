‘Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya’ – Sania Mirza leaves fans awestruck during Lahore trip
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
‘Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya’ – Sania Mirza leaves fans awestruck during Lahore trip
Share

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are a force to reckon with and currently, the sports power couple is in Karachi.

Mirza, who rules the tennis court with her talent, is also a queen of hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

This time around, the celebrity couple was spotted in a viral video as they attended several events to launch their perfume. While on their trip to Lahore, Sania and Shoaib left the fans ecstatic when the tennis star chanted the famous slogan: "Jinne Lahore Nahi Wekhiya".

Reciprocating the enthusiasm, the crowd went into a complete frenzy and completed the slogan saying: "Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived)."

Earlier, Malik and Mirza stunned Karachi fans with their styles as they attended an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Back in 2010, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and ever since their marriage, the sports power couple enjoys limelight in both Pakistan and India.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza launch their ... 07:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza have finally unveiled their recent collaboration with one of ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan receives flak for glorifying ...
04:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Deepika Padukone stuns in a gorgeous saree by ...
04:58 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spark marriage rumours
02:04 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Indian woman visits Pakistan with husband, ...
11:12 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
New Zealand MP rides cycle to hospital to give ...
10:02 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
Punjab CM takes notice of offensive fashion shoot ...
07:40 PM | 29 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan receives flak for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships
04:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr