Komal Meer chooses wealth over love in candid interview, sparks mixed reactions online

By Web Desk
11:48 pm | Jun 15, 2025
Komal Meer Chooses Wealth Over Love In Candid Interview Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

Famous Pakistani actress Komal Meer made some surprising and amusing remarks during a recent interview that have triggered a variety of responses on social media.

When asked whether she preferred love or money, Komal chose money over love without hesitation.

In a follow-up question, the host asked her to choose between a “loyal but poor man” and a “rich but unfaithful man.” Komal replied, “No one is loyal these days, so I’d go with the rich and unfaithful one.”

Her bold statements sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised her honesty, others mocked the response, saying, “Show her this interview when the rich man cheats.”

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now