Meet Aamir Khan's son-in-law — 'The Banyan Wala Dulha'

On the auspicious occasion of union and joy, Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime beau and fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The matrimonial union was as unique as the couple's personality with their wedding attire taking center stage on social media.

The intimate family event was also graced by India's richest Ambani family on the auspicious occasion. In videos circulating on social media, Khan can be seen welcoming billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita before heading inside. Mukesh Ambani looked dapper in a suit while Nita looked elegant in a saree.

Ira, who is the daughter of Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, went for a concoction of modernity and tradition with her out-of-the-box idea for her wedding attire. Instead of donning bangles and fancy bracelets, Ira wore a black smartwatch and wrist band. For the wedding, Ira accessorized a blue velvet blouse with pale pink harem pants. To give a touch of tradition, Ira set a net dupatta on her shoulder and draped another blue on her head. Ira wore Kohlapuri slippers with her unique wedding ensemble.

And to match her lady love's vibe, Nupur made a fashion statement nobody saw coming!

Arriving at the wedding venue, Taj End's Hotel, Shikhare made an entry in a black vest and white shorts, forgoing decorated cars and made an eight-kilometre long jog all the way to the venue. And if that wasn't enough, the groom also signed the marriage papers in his workout wear. But thankfully, Shikhare was later seen wearing a blue sherwani.

To let his daughter and son-in-law shine bright on their big day, the ,Dhoom 3 star wore a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban.

Surprised by Shikhare's unusual attire on his big day, social media users jokingly nicknamed his 'banyan wala dulha'.

Indian media reports suggest that the couple plans to host a grand wedding in Udaipur on January 5, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai after the Rajasthan festivities.

Ira and Nupur announced their engagement in November 2022, with Nupur proposing to Ira in Italy in September of the same year.

By profession, Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Aamir and Sushmita Sen.