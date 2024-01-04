Search

Immigration

Iran confirms suspension of Umrah flights to Saudi Arabia: Details inside

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Iran confirms suspension of Umrah flights to Saudi Arabia: Details inside

TEHRAN - In a surprising turn of events, Iran confirmed that the flights scheduled for Saudi Arabia have been suspended as of now.

The Iranians were set to travel to the holy land after a gap of around 8 years; however, an Iran Air spokesperson confirmed the suspension citing 'technical disagreement'.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency also confirmed that Jeddah-bound pilgrimage flights from Tehran, Mashhad and Isfahan scheduled for Wednesday were canceled because the Saudi authorities haven’t issued the required permits.

Though the observers imply that instead of permits, something 'political' might be the reason for the suspension of flights, Iran’s Minister of Culture, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, assured in a statement that the issue is “a technical disagreement” between the countries’ aviation authorities and is nothing serious.

When the resumption of flights was confirmed last month, Iranian authorities said that there was potential of sending between 800,000 to one million pilgrims annually if conditions align favorably and requisite cooperation is extended.

This resumption of Umrah marked a significant moment following the re-establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023. The pilgrimage had ceased in 2015, a year before the two nations severed diplomatic relations.

The controversy between the two countries was the 2015 Hajj stampede which escalated tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran due to the deaths of Iranian pilgrims. Iranian leaders accused Saudi authorities of being responsible for the disaster that led to a death toll of about 2,000 pilgrims including over 400 Iranians.

The China-mediated negotiations between the two countries are now bearing fruit and the resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage was seen as a step in the same direction though the suspension of flights has raised eyebrows. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India set to terminate visa-free regime with its neighbour: Details ...

04:13 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China, Thailand drop visa requirements permanently: Details inside

06:36 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Citizens from these two countries can enter EU without passport: ...

06:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

EU grants visa free entry to another country: Details inside

09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

E-passports issuance to become mandatory in Pakistan, confirms top ...

06:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

Immigration

09:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary ...

03:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Casualties reported as Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 ...

09:35 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Which country has most powerful passport? These fresh rankings reveal ...

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking ...

03:18 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

07:44 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

UK Student Visa: Tough regulations come into effect and here's what ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Catalan Cricket Federation, Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan join hands to promote cricket in Europe

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: