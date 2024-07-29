Algeria allows visa-free entry for 55 countries: Check eligibility

Search

01:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
ALGIERS - Algeria has introduced visa-free travel for citizens of 55 countries, facilitating travelers and globetrotters from these countries.

This initiative is set to transform the North African nation's tourism landscape and is expected to help improve its economy as tourists would not only land in the country but also spend money.

The visa-free policy aims to boost tourism and strengthen international relations besides enhancing people-to-people contact by easing travel restrictions for visitors from these nations. 

Algeria's tourism industry is vital for its economy as illustrated by the figures. The sector significantly contributed to the economy in 2021, adding approximately $7.2 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a 33% increase from the previous year.

Domestic tourism remains a vital component, with about 3.7 million local tourists staying in hotels annually before 2020. 

With the lifting of social distancing protocols, different countries have introduced visa-free policies to attract tourists. By making travel more accessible, Algeria is poised to enhance its tourism revenue and global connectivity, positioning itself as a premier destination in North Africa.

Below is the list of countries whose citizens can enter Algeria without the need for a visa:

Angola, Barbados, Benin, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Macao (SAR China), Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Niue, Palau Islands, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

