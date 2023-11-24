Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these countries

BEIJING - In another pro-travel move, the authorities in China have announced to offer visa-free entry to travelers holding ordinary passports from different countries.
In an announcement made on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be able to travel to the country visa-free.
The service would be available from December 1 this year to November 30, 2024. Under the visa rules, the citizens from aforementioned countries would be able to enter China without a visa and stay for no more than 15 days for business, tourism, family visits and transit purposes.
It bears mentioning that China had suffered badly at the hands of Covid-19 and was amongst the very few countries that had imposed a strict lockdown. The country started opening up to the outside world at the start of this year and is making efforts to attract tourists.
China, positioned in East Asia, encompasses diverse landscapes, from mountains and plateaus to deserts and coastlines, boasting rich biodiversity. As the world's most populous country, China has a population exceeding 1.4 billion.
It draws a significant number of tourists annually, averaging around 150 million visitors. Noteworthy destinations include the Great Wall, a symbol of ancient Chinese civilization, the Forbidden City showcasing imperial history in Beijing, the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, and the picturesque karst landscapes of Guilin.
Other popular spots are the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the Yangtze River cruise offering stunning views, and the Panda Research Base in Chengdu, home to the beloved giant pandas. China's vastness offers a myriad of attractions blending history, culture, and natural wonders, making it a prominent global tourism hotspot.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
