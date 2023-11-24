Search

Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these countries

01:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these countries

BEIJING - In another pro-travel move, the authorities in China have announced to offer visa-free entry to travelers holding ordinary passports from different countries.

In an announcement made on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be able to travel to the country visa-free.

The service would be available from December 1 this year to November 30, 2024. Under the visa rules, the citizens from aforementioned countries would be able to enter China without a visa and stay for no more than 15 days for business, tourism, family visits and transit purposes.

It bears mentioning that China had suffered badly at the hands of Covid-19 and was amongst the very few countries that had imposed a strict lockdown. The country started opening up to the outside world at the start of this year and is making efforts to attract tourists.

China, positioned in East Asia, encompasses diverse landscapes, from mountains and plateaus to deserts and coastlines, boasting rich biodiversity. As the world's most populous country, China has a population exceeding 1.4 billion.

It draws a significant number of tourists annually, averaging around 150 million visitors. Noteworthy destinations include the Great Wall, a symbol of ancient Chinese civilization, the Forbidden City showcasing imperial history in Beijing, the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, and the picturesque karst landscapes of Guilin.

Other popular spots are the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the Yangtze River cruise offering stunning views, and the Panda Research Base in Chengdu, home to the beloved giant pandas. China's vastness offers a myriad of attractions blending history, culture, and natural wonders, making it a prominent global tourism hotspot.

